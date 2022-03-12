Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells $43,030.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jill Putman sold 10,486 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $349,812.96.

On Friday, March 4th, Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40.

JAMF opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jamf by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after buying an additional 75,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.