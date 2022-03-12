Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Rating) by 355.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of UST stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

