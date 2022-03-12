Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 31.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Knight by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

