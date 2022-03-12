Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 2,537 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 356.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.