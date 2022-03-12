Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 3,116 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 49.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 49.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $157.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $18,078,701 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.