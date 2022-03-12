Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 122.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

