Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.