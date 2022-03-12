Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $655,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $25,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

