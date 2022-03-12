Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $304,000.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE:KBR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.