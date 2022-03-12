Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $19,944,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.