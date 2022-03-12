JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.87 ($27.03).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €21.40 ($23.26) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($40.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.04.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

