Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($45.98) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.96 ($48.87).

FRE stock opened at €30.23 ($32.86) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($86.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.78.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

