Jennifer N. Pritzker Buys 2,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

