Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.03.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

