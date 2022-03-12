Jim Recer Acquires 657 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) insider Jim Recer acquired 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,966.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

