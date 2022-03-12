JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

