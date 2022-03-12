Joao V. Faria Sells 11,852 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETN stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

