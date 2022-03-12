John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 861.1% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 861.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

