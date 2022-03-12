John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 861.1% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 861.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $19.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
