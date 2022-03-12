Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

KFS opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of -551,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.