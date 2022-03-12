KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

