KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

KALV stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

