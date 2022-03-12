Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 88000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE)
Further Reading
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.