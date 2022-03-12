Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 469.5% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 285,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. KAO has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
About KAO (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAO (KAOOY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.