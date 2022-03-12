Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 469.5% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 285,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. KAO has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

