Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0942

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $883,253.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00469881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,373,581 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.