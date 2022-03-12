Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.52) and the highest is ($1.64). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.38) to ($6.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. 160,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

