KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

KBR has raised its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. KBR has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE KBR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.41. 1,897,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

