KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NX stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

