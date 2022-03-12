KeyFi Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $758,366.22 and approximately $264.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.35 or 0.06604166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.96 or 0.99887129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041906 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

