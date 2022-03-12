Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.20) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.89).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,472.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,756. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 64.71. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.55) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.10).

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,625.79). Also, insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($91,703.14).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

