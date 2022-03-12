Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Down 5.8%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 55,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,633% from the average session volume of 3,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Kidoz from $2.21 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

