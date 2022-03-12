Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.03 and traded as low as C$21.47. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$21.91, with a volume of 244,056 shares trading hands.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

