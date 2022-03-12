Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28). 196,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 234,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.