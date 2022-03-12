Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) versus Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Head-To-Head Survey

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 10.74% 9.49% 4.27% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

58.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Kinder Morgan pays out 138.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kinder Morgan and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 3 6 2 0 1.91 Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus target price of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $16.61 billion 2.47 $1.78 billion $0.78 23.21 Kinetik $160.62 million 6.39 $99.22 million $5.13 12.31

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Kinetik on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Product Pipelines and Kinder Morgan Canada. The company was founded by Richard D. Kinder and William V. Morgan in February 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.