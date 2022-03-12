KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $323.27. 958,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $284.49 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.