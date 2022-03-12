Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

