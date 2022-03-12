Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.82.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
