Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

