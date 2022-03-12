Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $126.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

