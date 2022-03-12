Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.