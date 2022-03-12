Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of AG stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

