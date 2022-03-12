Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSET opened at $51.79 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

