Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $51.79 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

