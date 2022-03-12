Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

KOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

KOS stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

