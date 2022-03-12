Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $12,627,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $83.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $93.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

