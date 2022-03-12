Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $267.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $255.16 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

