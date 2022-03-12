Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,063,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $91.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

