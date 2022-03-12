Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.28 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.