Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

KR traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,398. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

