Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

KRO opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

