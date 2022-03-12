Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,005. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

