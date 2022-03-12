Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.51

Shares of Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.51 ($25.55) and traded as high as €25.44 ($27.65). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €25.30 ($27.50), with a volume of 157,964 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.51.
About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.